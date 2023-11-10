Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 281,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,638. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

