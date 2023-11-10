Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. 199,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

