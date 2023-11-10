Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. 439,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,232. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

