Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 257,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,695. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

