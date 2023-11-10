Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 275,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

