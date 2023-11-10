Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average is $198.41. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

