Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.62. 141,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

