Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,377. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.