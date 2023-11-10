Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,848. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

