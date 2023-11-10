Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $108.76. 156,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

