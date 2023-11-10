Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.35. 348,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,063. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.