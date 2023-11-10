Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 266,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

