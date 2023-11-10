Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,092,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,578. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

