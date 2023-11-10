Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.39. 71,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

