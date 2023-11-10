Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,177. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.