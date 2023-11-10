Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APD traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.59. The stock had a trading volume of 365,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,742. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

