Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $167.64. 6,844,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,927,332. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

