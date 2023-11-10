Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 842,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

