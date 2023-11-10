Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.83. 221,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,896. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.61 and its 200 day moving average is $268.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

