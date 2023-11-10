Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 26,809 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.14. 3,781,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,010,039. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

