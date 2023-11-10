Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 90,222 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,134,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after buying an additional 681,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,934,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 52,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,125. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

