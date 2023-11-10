Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,172 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 4.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 16,359 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

