Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 800,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

