Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

