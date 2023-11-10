Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.54. 75,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,496. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

