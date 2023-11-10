Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 117,891 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,891 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,477. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.