Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 23,605 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 459,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 424,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

