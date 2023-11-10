Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.47. 209,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,904. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

