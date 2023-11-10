Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.97. 131,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.15.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.