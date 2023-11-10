Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 993,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,127. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

