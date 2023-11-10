Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 866 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 186,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

