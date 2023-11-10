Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.27. 194,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.22. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

