Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KTCC

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.