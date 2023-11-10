KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

