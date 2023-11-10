Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 151,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,717. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.