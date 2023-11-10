Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,703,000 after buying an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE KIM opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

