Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. CSFB lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 191.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 95,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,984 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,965,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 622,000 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

