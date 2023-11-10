Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,169. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

