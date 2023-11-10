Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.00. Klaviyo shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 243,782 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

