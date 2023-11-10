KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $18.84 on Friday, reaching $930.22. The stock had a trading volume of 382,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $823.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $502.00 and a 12-month high of $934.70.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

