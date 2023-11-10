KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %
ADBE stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,817. The company has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.51 and its 200-day moving average is $489.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
