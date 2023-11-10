KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 429 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $589.36. 453,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,726. The firm has a market cap of $559.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $573.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

