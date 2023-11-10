KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 161,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 29.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Caterpillar by 21.2% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $236.14. 243,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.