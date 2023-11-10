KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,052. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.