KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 6,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

