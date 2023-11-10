KLR Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 61,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $317,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 53,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

