KLR Investment Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHUY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. 7,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

