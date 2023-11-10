KLR Investment Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 77.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Five9 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $60.93. 70,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

