KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $107,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,343. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -137.27 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

