KLR Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. 74,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

